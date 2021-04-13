'It's a massive game that will define our season' - Cook on AFC Wimbledon'clash

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says tonight's match at AFC Wimbledon will 'define our season'.

Following three goalless draws from their last four games, the Blues are eighth in the League One table, three points outside the play-off places.

AFC Wimbledon, who won 5-1 at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, are one place and one point above the drop zone.

Speaking ahead of Ipswich's first visit to the new Plough Lane stadium (6.30pm ko), Cook said: “We’ve just played Wigan, Rochdale and MK Dons (all 0-0 draws). Obviously MK Dons are a little bit higher in the league. You see yourselves, there’s nothing in the games. You would never know that we are a big club and the other is in a relegation fight.

“The games are much of a muchness. There’s fine margins in the games.

“Wimbledon went away from home and had a fantastic result on Saturday. That will absolutely buoy their lads to the top of their tip-toes. They’ll see us coming into town now as a scalp that they want to take.

“They’ll be bang up to the game and they’ll put it onto us from the first minute.

“It’s a massive game for us and will define our season in my eyes. We have to go there and win. We have to go there and create more chances. We have to be so much braver in our play.

“Can we do that? Watch this space."

He added: “We’ve got seven games to go. If we were to win an amount of games we’d be in the play-offs. If we were to win a play-off semi-final we’d possibly be playing at Wembley in front of some Ipswich Town fans. I don’t know how you feel about that, but I’m actually getting little goosepimples on my arms here just thinking about it. So why not?

“We’ve been away to Blackpool and won, we’ve been away to Hull and won. We’ve had strong performances at home.

“At the minute, if you look at the last few games, Rochdale, Wigan and MK Dons, if any of those games had been a 1-0 victory to Ipswich the margin for success would have been greater. They are the small margins I'm trying to change as a manager.

“I can’t make wholesale changes to make us better. We are what we are. Within what we are, can we be a success at what we are? That’s the big challenge for me and the staff."

