Paul Cook: 'Winning promotion this season is the immediate target'

Published: 12:53 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM March 2, 2021

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has said winning promotion this season is the immediate target.

Cook was appointed this lunchtime and in his first words to fans, he was upbeat, although admitting it will be a 'big challenge.'

Cook will be in the stands to watch Town play at Accrington tonight before taking the players for training for the first time on Thursday.

“First I want to wish Paul [Lambert] and Stuart [Taylor] all the best for the future. I know them both and it’s a hard business, football,” Paul told the Club website.

“It’s been a quick turnaround with zoom meetings with the owner but Marcus has given me the opportunity to manage what is a great football club and that is a massive honour for me and my family.

“I’m proud to be in this position and I’ll be doing everything possible to repay the faith Marcus has shown in me.

“Winning promotion this season is the immediate target. It will be a big challenge but it’s a challenge that everyone at the Club has a part to play in.”

Meanwhile Marcus Evans welcomed Cook to the club.

“I’m delighted to announce that Paul Cook is our new manager,” Town owner, Marcus Evans, told the Club website.

“He has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus.

Marcus Evans, delighted to have Paul Cook on board - Credit: Steve Waller

“He took Wigan up to the Championship in his first year, kept them up and they would have comfortably finished in mid-table last season if it wasn’t for their points deduction.

“In our conversations, he has shown a great desire to become our next manager and I have been impressed by his ideas and ambitions to help take Ipswich Town forwards and I look forward to working with him as we strive firstly to return to the Championship.

“He knows he will be working with a squad of players that is as good as any in this division and I believe Paul will bring the energy, the enthusiasm and the experience that can fully enhance our promotion aspirations.

“As well as having a history - and on-going desire - of developing a winning formula, his teams have played in a style which is totally in line with the Club’s ambitions to develop an Ipswich Town playing ethos.

“I’m sure our supporters will give Paul a great welcome - albeit from afar at the moment - and get right behind him and the players as we enter what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the season.”