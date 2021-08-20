'Is our squad complete? No' - Cook may not stop at 16 signings
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook hasn't ruled out more signings before the transfer window closes.
Cameron Burgess and Tom Carroll arrived on Sunday and Monday respectively to take the number of summer recruits at Portman Road up to 16.
The Blues boss now has senior squad of 25, with at least two players for every position, and that doesn't include the likes of fringe youngsters Corrie Ndaba and Idris El MIzouni.
“When we went a week or two without signing a player people think we’re not active," said Cook, whose team will be looking to register their first win of the campaign tomorrow when they host MK Dons in a League One clash.
"Good clubs are always active. We never stop. It doesn't matter what the position is, you’re always looking to strengthen.
“Have we put a squad together that’s complete, that’s final? No, we haven’t. Does that mean we’ll strengthen before the window closes? I don’t know.
“If the right opportunity offers itself, I’m sure Mark Ashton and our board will follow that through. If the right opportunity doesn’t present itself then I am so happy with the squad it’s untrue guys, I’ve got to tell you that.
“I just want to see everyone on the pitch and training now.”
TOWN SQUAD
Hladky, Holy; Vincent-Young, Donacien; Edmundson, Burgess, Woolfenden, Nsiala; Coulson, Penney; Evans, Harper, Carroll, Nolan; Burns, Aluko, Dobra; Fraser, Chaplin; Edwards, Barry; Pigott, Bonne, Norwood, Jackson.