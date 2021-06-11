Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated

Published: 3:59 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM June 11, 2021

Goalkeeper David Cornell is attracting interest from the Championship after Ipswich Town terminated his contract by mutual consent.

The keeper moves on after just one season, having signed from Northampton Town last summer, but could soon be fixed up elsewhere.

In total, the Welshman made 15 Ipswich Town appearances, keeping four clean sheets and finishing the season as the starting goalkeeper for Paul Cook's side.

However, Cornell was one of a large number of players told they would not be involved next season and he has moved on to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.

Cornell's fellow goalkeeper, Tomas Holy, was also told he will have limited opportunities should he stay at Portman Road, with Ipswich searching for a new No.1 goalkeeper this summer.