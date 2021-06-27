News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Town keeper Cornell signs for Championship club

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:00 AM June 27, 2021   
Ipswich keeper David Cornell in action against AFC Wimbledon.

David Cornell made just 10 league appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell has signed for newly-promoted Championship club Peterborough United, we understand.

Cornell made just 10 league appearances during his single season with the Blues before having his contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this month.

The Welshman, who was signed from Northampton Town after helping them to League Two promotion, said he was out to impress new boss Paul Cook after saving a penalty in a 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

But Cook decided he wanted to see a major squad overhaul as the Blues limped to a disappointing ninth place finish in League One.

Tomas Holy is the only senior goalkeeper left at the club at present, though it's understood he has been told he can move on this summer.

We understand that Dundee United's Benjamin Siegrist is a top target, while Charlton's Ben Amos is also of interest. However, the Daily Mail reported last night that Amos has opted to sign for Town's divisional rivals Wigan.

Peterborough claimed second spot in League One last season. Cornell will battle with Christy Pym to be their No.1.

It's the second summer in a row that Town's largely second-choice keeper has moved up the pyramid, with ex-Wolves loanee Will Norris having played two Premier League games for Burnley last season.

