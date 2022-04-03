Watch! On-loan Ipswich star hammers home his first senior goal

Video

Corrie Ndaba, on target for Salford for his first senior goal - Credit: Salford City FC

Ipswich Town's on-loan centre-half Corrie Ndaba notched his first senior goal at the weekend for Salford City, away at Hartlepool.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland youngster picked up the ball just outside the box in the 19th minute and hammered home, as City beat Hartlepool 0-2

Enjoy it here:

🎯 Not a bad way to make your first senior goal!



💪 Love it, @CorrieNdaba!#itfc



pic.twitter.com/Fxhc49tQdc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 3, 2022





Meanwhile, back at Portman Road, Town were losing to Cambridge United.

This is what some Town fans thought.....