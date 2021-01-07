Ndaba completes Ayr move as young trio return from loan spells

Published: 2:12 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM January 7, 2021

Corrie Ndaba has joined Ayr United on loan for the rest of the season - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has completed his loan move to Ayr United.

We revealed how the Irishman was set to join the Scottish Championship side earlier this week and he has now completed a move until the end of the season, with the potential for a debut this weekend when ‘The Honest Men’ take on Elgin City in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Ndaba, who impressed in pre-season but has found senior opportunities difficult to come since the campaign kicked off, was close to moving to Ayr last season but saw the move scuppered due to red tape caused by brief non-league loan stints in England with Chelmsford and Hemel Hempstead.

Striker Aaron Drinan spent a productive spell with the Scottish club during the second half of the last campaign and Ndaba will be hoping to use his time away from Portman Road as a springboard to return and push for senior football next season.

The 21-year-old has found himself behind Luke Woolfenden, Mark McGuinness, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and perhaps captain Luke Chambers in Town's central defensive pecking order.

Ayr boss Mark Kerr said: “I have been down and watched Corrie live and also we have watched plenty of footage of him.

“We also got excellent feedback from the staff at Ipswich and every report on him is very positive.

“With the games coming thick and fast between now and the end of the season we need to make sure we have good defensive options. Corrie is a big, strong, athletic defender who is quick and good on the ball.”

Meanwhile, youngsters Bailey Clements and Kai Brown have returned from their loan spells with Dagenham & Redbridge, while Harry Wright is back with the Blues following a stint in Sweden with GAIS.

The keeper made one appearance for the Gothenburg club during his time in Scandinavia, with Brown and Clements finding game-time tough to come by with the Daggers.