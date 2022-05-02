Ndaba named Salford City Supporters' Player of the Year

Ipswich Town loanee Corrie Ndaba has been named Salford City's Supporters' Player of the Season.

The 22-year-old defender has made 28 starts and two sub appearances for the Greater Manchester side during his season-long loan spell, starting out in his usual position of centre-back but excelling when playing at left-back during the second half of the campaign.

Gary Bowyer's side are currently 10th in the League Two table and unable to finish in the play-off places heading into this weekend's final round of fixtures.

“Since I first come it’s been unbelievable, I’ve fell in love with the fans, the players, the staff - it’s just been unbelievable," said Ndaba.

Corrie Ndaba is yet to make his league debut for Ipswich Town. - Credit: Archant

“The love they’ve shown me I’ve never experienced anything like that before. Every time I’m on the pitch and I can hear them singing it gives me that extra boost, that extra confidence.

“The manager's put a lot of trust in me and given me the chance to show what I can do. I’ll be forever grateful to him and to Salford."

Ndaba has been heavily involved in three pre-seasons for Ipswich Town but is yet to make his league debut for the Blues.

The one cap Republic of Ireland international, who has previously had spells on loan at Ayr United, Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford City, is contracted until 2023 at Portman Road, with the club having the option to extend that by 12 months.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna recently said he was looking forward to having a closer look at the Dubliner.

“Corrie’s someone who’s had a good season,” he said. “I haven’t been able to see him live yet, I’ve seen some stuff on video, but I certainly want to watch much more over the next couple of weeks.

“He’s a good player, I like his profile, people have spoken highly about him over his time here and how he’s done at Salford, so he’s someone I want to have a closer look at and then decide what’s going to be the best pathway, both for him and for the club.”

COMMENT: 'Ndaba has had three failed cracks at the Town first-team... he's better equipped than ever for attempt four'.