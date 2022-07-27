News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I am really happy' - Ndaba signs new Town deal

Mark Heath

Published: 6:56 PM July 27, 2022
Corrie Ndaba on the ball for Town.

Corrie Ndaba has signed a new three-year deal at Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Young defender Corrie Ndaba has penned a new three-year deal with Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who enjoyed a successful loan at Salford City in League Two last season, has committed his future to Portman Road until the summer of 2025.

The club have the option to extend the deal by an extra 12 months.

Ndaba, who was named Supporters Player of the Year at Salford, is the fourth product of Town's youth system to get an extended deal this summer, following in the footsteps of Luke Woolfenden, Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys.

RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Corrie Ndaba enjoyed a successful loan season at Salford last term - Credit: Ross Halls

He said: "This is a big part of my career and I am really happy.

"At this point I feel like I can continue to improve and there are some really good players that I want to continue working with.

"I've shown the manager what I can do and I have enjoyed working with him because I love the way we are playing. He is a big reason for me being so happy here.

"We have had a good pre-season and I am excited about the upcoming campaign."

Ndaba enters the season as a back-up behind expected starters Woolfenden, George Edmundson and Janoi Donacien, with Cameron Burgess also providing cover.

He has yet to make his first team debut in the league, but has featured regularly in pre-season.

Ipswich News

