Shrewsbury boss Cotterill: 'We felt a little hard done by'

Published: 2:30 PM October 10, 2021

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill admitted to being disappointed with the goals his side conceded at Portman Road yesterday.

The Shrews went behind to a Conor Chaplin effort, before levelling it up through Shaun Whalley. Macauley Bonne got the Town winner in the second half.

Shaun Whalley (centre) celebrates after scoring for Shrewsbury to level the game 1-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Ipswich have some very good players and we knew we would be up against it," Cotterill told the Shrewsbury Town website.

"We're left disappointed today when you look at the goals and the things that have gone against us. In the first 20 minutes, whilst they were playing with a decent tempo, we dealt with everything they had. We got back into the game with a great goal from Shaun Whalley but we are disappointed with their goals.

"We are disappointed with a few refereeing and we think that we should have had a penalty. We don't think their goal from the corner should have been a corner. Elliott Bennett let it go out because their lad has kicked it.

"Why would he let it go out when he could have kept it in? We know we have to defend the corner better and we just spoke about that. Late on, there should have been a penalty for Luke Leahy. Why would he go down when he's in a dangerous area to shoot or flick the ball back across?

Macauley Bonne heads Town back into the lead. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

"We felt a little bit hard-done by today with a few things.

"Once you find out it should have been our penalty, once you find out whether it's a corner or not, there isn't a lot you can say because there isn't a lot we've done wrong today.

"A couple of decisions have swung against us and it's very difficult to be hard on the lads when you look at those decisions. We asked a few questions and we know we have to defend better.

George Edmundson battles with Shrewsbury Towns Daniel Udoh. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"We have to defend the cross better and we have to defend the second ball. We have to tighten up and we know there's more to come from our lads.

"We have a really good team spirit and I think we haven't had the rub of the green on a few occasions. That's happened in a few games this season and we hope that changes for us.

"But, we still need to do better in certain parts of our game. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal and we need to be tougher when we are defending in our own box."