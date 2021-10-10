News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Shrewsbury boss Cotterill: 'We felt a little hard done by'

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 2:30 PM October 10, 2021   
Shrewsbury team manager Steve Cotterill pictured after the game

Shrewsbury team manager Steve Cotterill pictured after the game - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill admitted to being disappointed with the goals his side conceded at Portman Road yesterday.

The Shrews went behind to a Conor Chaplin effort, before levelling it up through Shaun Whalley. Macauley Bonne got the Town winner in the second half.

Shaun Whalley (centre) celebrates after scoring for Shrewsbury to level the game 1-1.

Shaun Whalley (centre) celebrates after scoring for Shrewsbury to level the game 1-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Ipswich have some very good players and we knew we would be up against it," Cotterill told the Shrewsbury Town website.

"We're left disappointed today when you look at the goals and the things that have gone against us. In the first 20 minutes, whilst they were playing with a decent tempo, we dealt with everything they had. We got back into the game with a great goal from Shaun Whalley but we are disappointed with their goals.

"We are disappointed with a few refereeing and we think that we should have had a penalty. We don't think their goal from the corner should have been a corner. Elliott Bennett let it go out because their lad has kicked it.

"Why would he let it go out when he could have kept it in? We know we have to defend the corner better and we just spoke about that. Late on, there should have been a penalty for Luke Leahy. Why would he go down when he's in a dangerous area to shoot or flick the ball back across?

Macauley Bonne heads Town back into the lead.

Macauley Bonne heads Town back into the lead. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

"We felt a little bit hard-done by today with a few things.

"Once you find out it should have been our penalty, once you find out whether it's a corner or not, there isn't a lot you can say because there isn't a lot we've done wrong today.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town get the job done against the Shrews
  2. 2 Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past
  3. 3 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
  1. 4 'I'm not happy' - Cook on 2-1 win against Shrewsbury
  2. 5 Shrewsbury striker taken to hospital with heart issue during Ipswich loss
  3. 6 Women's Tour ends with sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 2-1 Shrewsbury Town: Bonne strikes again as Blues claim win
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Shrewsbury win
  6. 9 Suffolk hotels fail police child abuse test
  7. 10 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 win against Shrewsbury

"A couple of decisions have swung against us and it's very difficult to be hard on the lads when you look at those decisions. We asked a few questions and we know we have to defend better.

George Edmundson battles with Shrewsbury Towns Daniel Udoh.

George Edmundson battles with Shrewsbury Towns Daniel Udoh. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"We have to defend the cross better and we have to defend the second ball. We have to tighten up and we know there's more to come from our lads. 

"We have a really good team spirit and I think we haven't had the rub of the green on a few occasions. That's happened in a few games this season and we hope that changes for us.

"But, we still need to do better in certain parts of our game. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal and we need to be tougher when we are defending in our own box."

Ipswich Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images

Jane Hunt

person
Amy Willis

Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
petrol pumps in focus

Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Suffolk Live

Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon