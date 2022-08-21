'They were better than us'... Shrews boss on Town defeat

Match reaction

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill admitted Ipswich were the better side after watching his team fall to a 0-3 defeat against the league leaders.

It's been a tough run of fixtures for the Shews, who have played Wycombe, Derby and now Ipswich all in the space of seven days. However, they have coped reasonably well, only Kieran McKenna's side beating them.

The home side rarely threatened Christian Walton's goal on Saturday however, and Ipswich were good value for their victory.

"The bottom line is they were better than us," Cotterill said post-match.

"It was tough for the boys out there. It felt like the month had caught up with us a little bit, and certainly this week.

"We just looked a little bit reactive, and I dare I say we looked a little bit tired. I just think it has been a long month, and it's been a long week.

"It is easy to talk about it, but it is a big old pitch when you are out there.

Luke Wolfenden after the win at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We have just played two of the teams, Derby and Ipswich, who are going to have good possession whoever they play."

Yet, while Ipswich boss, McKenna, was able to make multiple changes from his side that won 1-0 at Burton Albion in the week, Cotterill knows he doesn't have the same luxury.

"We can't make wholesale changes," Cotterill continued.

"They have changed nearly all their frontline and wingbacks from the other night.

"How many changes have they made? Five? We are not in that luxury to able to have that. We are talking about a club here who's budget will dwarf ours.

"And that's why they can put together a squad like that.

"You need for them to have a little bit of an off day, and we need to have a little bit of a clear week."

Town are next in action when they entertain Barnsley at Portman Road on Saturday.