East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Coulson returns to Boro as Town loan is terminated

Andy Warren

Published: 1:20 PM January 31, 2022
Hayden Coulson heads the ball air Lincoln.

Hayden Coulson's time with Ipswich Town has come to an end - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hayden Coulson’s time as an Ipswich Town player is over after his loan from Middlesbrough was terminated. 

The left-sider was one of 19 new arrivals during a hectic summer transfer window but, with injuries proving a major issue during his stay in Suffolk, he returns to Teesside. 

Coulson managed just six games for Ipswich during his loan, coming off injured in two of them. The second of those, at Wycombe at the beginning of November, proved to be his final Ipswich appearance. 

The Blues have already signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford, clearing the way for Coulson to return to his parent club. 

It’s understood Coulson could potentially move out on loan again prior to tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. 

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

