'The fans will love him' - Coulson on what Morsy will bring to Town
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town fans are going to love deadline day signing Sam Morsy.
So says Blues loan left-back Hayden Coulson, the two players having shared a dressing room at Middlesbrough last season.
Morsy is set to make his Town debut in a Papa John's Trophy group match against West Ham Under-21s tonight before serving out the the final two games of his league suspension.
“When the interest came out in the papers, I text him straight away,” said Coulson, who is at Portman Road on a season-long loan from the Riverside.
“He was asking me what the lads were like down here and what the training had been like. Obviously he already knew all about the manager.
“He’s a cracking signing. If you know Morsy, you know what he’s about. He will always give you everything, both on and off the field.
“He’s come here to get that promotion and get back in the Championship.
“He’ll bring that intensity with the press. He does the ugly side of the game. He’s obviously known for his big challenges.
“I’m sure the fans here will love him.”
Morsy was shown a controversial red card on his final appearance for Middlesbrough. It meant he was forced to sit out Saturday's 5-2 home loss to Bolton and will also be unavailable for games against Lincoln (a) and Sheffield Wednesday (h).
Cook said: "He's got vast experience, multiple promotions, played at a very high level, is an international footballer and he’ll be a defensive rock for us.
“He’s an absolute character of a man. He’s captained all my teams that I’ve been with him at, at Chesterfield for three years, Wigan for three years, so he knows what I want every day and he delivers every day.”
Morsy, who has admitted he wasn't expecting to leave Boro, said: "I've come to the club to get promoted. You can't dress it up.
"I like to get the ball from the defence and start attacks. I break up play, try and control and dictate games."