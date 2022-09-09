McKenna misses out on League One manager prize

News

Kieran McKenna has been beaten to League One's manager of the month award by Danny Cowley - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kieran McKenna has missed out on League One’s manager-of-the-month award for August.

The Ipswich Town boss was nominated after leading the Blues to an unbeaten start, with four wins and a draw from their five league games, which left Town sharing the third-tier's top spot with Portsmouth.

The Fratton Park side were ahead of Ipswich on goals scored, though, and it’s Pompey manager Danny Cowley who takes the award following an unbeaten start of their own.

Darren Moore of Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher were also nominated for the prize, but missed out to Cowley along with McKenna.

Wednesday defender Liam Palmer won the player-of-the-month prize, beating off competition from Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins, Sam Smith of Cambridge and Peterborough’s Joe Ward.

Palmer scored two goals during August, including a strike against Bolton Wanderers which marked his 350th Wednesday appearance in style.

No Ipswich players were nominated for the award, though forward Conor Chaplin is one of those put forward for the PFA player-of-the-month award, voted for by supporters. You can cast your vote for Chaplin here.

The winner will be announced on September 16.



