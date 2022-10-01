‘We couldn’t get the ball on the pitch... we got caught up in the emotion’ - Cowley on Town fans 

Match reaction

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was disappointed not to come away with anything after his side twice found equalisers at Portman Road.

Ipswich ran out 3-2 winners in the meeting between the two League One promotion chasers, with Wes Burns scoring the winning goal after Colby Bishop had twice pulled Pompey level from the penalty spot.

“It’s disappointing because when you go away and score two goals you would hope to come away with something,” Cowley said.

“It was a very competitive game which lacked rhythm and flow between two teams who probably over-competed. This can happen.”

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

After Burns had put Town ahead again, home fans took their time to return the ball to Portsmouth players, which Cowley was asked about in his post-match press conference.

“It’s football,” he said. “I’d much rather be at a game with 30,000 supporters, even if they do take our ball away, rather than some games I’ve managed at where there has maybe only been 30 people there.

“It’s football, we understand that. They were just trying to help their team, supporting their team and trying to the best for their team.

“It was hard after that (the third goal) because we couldn’t get the ball on the pitch and got caught up in the emotion and frustration.

“Instead of criticising the crowd, I would rather be really proud that we are in the third tier of English football and there are 28,000 here.

“It’s just an amazing achievement – and it doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world.”

Prior to the game, Cowley said ‘everybody in League One’ is expecting Ipswich to win automatic promotion this season’, pointing to a perception of their financial approach which Kieran McKenna responded to strongly in his own post-match press conference this afternoon.

“You have to credit them (Ipswich) and you only have to look at their subs to realise what strength in depth they’ve got,” the Pompey boss said.

“They’ve created a really strong squad here and their subs came on and had a really strong influence I felt.

“We have to feel the pain after this game but credit to Ipswich because they are a big team and a big club. They are really well coached as well, that’s the truth, so there’s a reason we are where we are.

“We have to do it a different way here and we had to lose one of our key players (Marcus Harness to Ipswich) to try and find a way to improve, which isn’t easy.

“Their strategy is different and we respect and understand that. They’re living their strategy in a really intelligent and successful way, so good on them.”

Discussing the game as a whole, Cowley said: “I will put my head on the pillow tonight and think the work ethic was good, the attitude of the group was good, the togetherness as a group was as excellent as ever.

“I thought we showed resilience and determination. All those prerequisites you can’t give the players, I think our group have that. I will sleep tonight.

“In terms of the performance, there are always areas for us to improve. When you play against top teams you get instant feedback, of course.

“We go behind and suffer for the first half in a period and stayed in the game, we stayed together and showed that resilience I talked about.

Tyreece John-Jules hugs team-mate Marcus Harness after he had scored to break the deadlock. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“We then found our goal and tweaked a couple of bits and found a better rhythm in the second half without being free-flowing.

“It felt like we are in a good place in the game, respectful of the fact we were against a top team.

“Then their (second) goal came from nowhere, which hurt us – then we responded, which is a really important quality.

“They have a never-say-die attitude, you have to kind of kill us to beat us and we never know when we are beaten.

“Then the third goal goes in and sometimes in football you have small margins, sometimes the break of the ball, and it wasn’t quite with us against Ipswich.”

Asked if he felt that the best team won the game, Cowley said: “I think they are a top team with really good players. Look at their bench, wow.

“They are well-coached and when you come to a ground with 30,000 people inside, with maybe only 2,000 of our fans, you know there are times in the game you are going to suffer. That’s the challenge.

“I thought we had times in the first half where we did (suffer) but came through it. Then, in the second half, it didn’t feel like they were the better team. Maybe I had my Portsmouth glasses but you normally feel if you don’t have momentum and control.

“It felt like two teams who were over-competing.”