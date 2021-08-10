News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I feel sorry for Michael'... Pompey boss on Jacobs' collapsed move to Town

Mike Bacon

Published: 9:15 AM August 10, 2021
Portsmouth's Michael Jacobs during the Sky Bet League One match at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, Shr

Michael Jacobs, has seen a move to Ipswich Town collapse. - Credit: PA

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says he feels sorry for winger Michael Jacobs regarding the collapse of his move to the Blues.

Jacobs was at Portman Road to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his move to Ipswich on Friday, however, despite everything being agreed and the deal looking set to be confirmed, Town instead opted to sign free agent Kyle Edwards.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley during the Sky Bet League One match at the Montgomery Waters Meadow,

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley, feels sorry for Michael Jacobs after his move to Ipswich broke down. - Credit: PA

“If that is the case, then I feel really sorry for Michael because, like I said, Michael is a someone I've got to know well, is a really good human being,” he told the Portsmouth News after being asked his thoughts on the situation at his pre-match press conference ahead of Pompey’s Carabao Cup tie at Millwall tonight.

“Football is just a great game, the greatest game in the world, but it can let itself down in terms of the way it treats people and, ultimately, for us as a football club we conduct ourselves in the right way. That's what we will always do.

“If that is the case and it has broken down then we know Michael can be a really good footballer for us and we will look after him in the way we look after all our players.”

Cowley confirmed on Saturday that the clubs had agreed a fee with Jacobs left out of the squad for Pompey’s opening day win at Fleetwood.

He added: “It's been documented that we agreed a price with another club for Michael. Michael, I think agreed personal terms, which was subject to a medical which I believe he passed with flying colours.

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards has signed a three-year deal at Ipswich Town.

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards has signed a three-year deal at Ipswich Town. - Credit: ITFC

“What I would say is Michael has conducted himself impeccably throughout, I think he's been an outstanding professional, been an excellent character, and we'll wait and see how it all unfolds.

"But nothing surprises me in football.”

