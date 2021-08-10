'I feel sorry for Michael'... Pompey boss on Jacobs' collapsed move to Town
- Credit: PA
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says he feels sorry for winger Michael Jacobs regarding the collapse of his move to the Blues.
Jacobs was at Portman Road to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his move to Ipswich on Friday, however, despite everything being agreed and the deal looking set to be confirmed, Town instead opted to sign free agent Kyle Edwards.
“If that is the case, then I feel really sorry for Michael because, like I said, Michael is a someone I've got to know well, is a really good human being,” he told the Portsmouth News after being asked his thoughts on the situation at his pre-match press conference ahead of Pompey’s Carabao Cup tie at Millwall tonight.
“Football is just a great game, the greatest game in the world, but it can let itself down in terms of the way it treats people and, ultimately, for us as a football club we conduct ourselves in the right way. That's what we will always do.
“If that is the case and it has broken down then we know Michael can be a really good footballer for us and we will look after him in the way we look after all our players.”
Cowley confirmed on Saturday that the clubs had agreed a fee with Jacobs left out of the squad for Pompey’s opening day win at Fleetwood.
He added: “It's been documented that we agreed a price with another club for Michael. Michael, I think agreed personal terms, which was subject to a medical which I believe he passed with flying colours.
“What I would say is Michael has conducted himself impeccably throughout, I think he's been an outstanding professional, been an excellent character, and we'll wait and see how it all unfolds.
Most Read
- 1 Town sign winger Kyle Edwards
- 2 Ipswich Town set to 'hijack' Portsmouth deal for Morrell
- 3 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
- 4 Coulson completes loan switch from Middlesbrough
- 5 Morrell signs for Portsmouth, Town could look to Shinnie
- 6 Town's Edwards signing ends interest in Portsmouth's Jacobs
- 7 Town loanee Simpson 'absolutely torments' Scunthorpe on Swindon debut
- 8 Edwards is the rap star Town signing who is ready to unleash himself as he targets another 'Promotion Ting'
- 9 Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'
- 10 Community saddened as death of woman in 30s sparks murder probe
"But nothing surprises me in football.”