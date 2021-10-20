'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses

Video

Published: 3:15 PM October 20, 2021

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was damning in his words after his side were thrashed at home by Ipswich last night.

The former Huddersfield Town, Lincoln and Braintree Town boss offered no excuses as he watched his side humbled by Paul Cook's Blues.

"It was unacceptable, we were shamed – and I will take complete responsibility for it," he told the Portsmouth News.

Conor Chaplin doubles Ipswich's lead at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"It’s my job to make sure the players are in the right place to perform at their best and they were well short.

"There’s a weakness in our group when things go against us. For 40 minutes it was a competitive League One game, there’s very little in it, then we make a mistake which leads to a goal.

"It’s not the goal which cost us the game, it’s the way we responded. We didn’t show anywhere near the qualities in that moment.

"‘Every single person within our group has the responsibility of going away, looking at themselves and seeing what more they can give to help this team.

"In the moment of difficulty and adversity we don't have anywhere near the solutions that we need. Sometimes it’s hard to put in what God left out.

Macauley Bonne heads over at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix

"We were well short in terms of the qualities I would expect from my players. Until the opening goal, it was a competitive League One game with very little in it against a very good team.

"But as soon as anything goes against us, we fold."

The Portsmouth fans are some of the best and most vocal around. Something Cowley acknowledged.

Lee Evans battles against Portsmouth. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"They love their football, they are proud of their football club, and they are proud of their city. We as a football club let them down, we let them down," Cowley added.

"It's really hard for me to stand here and say that. It’s not through the want of trying, but we let them down."