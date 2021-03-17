Cowleys being lined up for Pompey job - with Ipswich at Fratton Park on Saturday!

Breaking

Published: 12:08 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM March 17, 2021

Danny Cowley, being lined up, with his brother Nicky for the Pompey job. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town could be set to face the Cowley brothers on Saturday.

The former Lincoln City and Huddersfield boss is on the brink of being unveiled as the new manager of Portsmouth, who Town play this weekend.

Portsmouth title The News has said it understands Cowley will be appointed until the end of the season, with talks set to take place this afternoon.

If those talks go according to plan, Cowley and brother Nicky will take training for the first time on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s home clash with play-off rivals Ipswich Town.

The Cowleys will be tasked with rejuvenating Pompey’s promotion bid which has faltered in recent weeks under Kenny Jackett, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

The pair have already plotted a Town defeat when, as managers of the Imps, who were then non-league, they beat Town in the FA Cup back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Town's trip to Northampton on Tuesday, 20 April will now kick off at 7pm, 45 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.