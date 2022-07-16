Matchday Live: Blues begin busy Saturday with Palace clash

Live

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action against Crystal Palace this morning. Follow live updates right here.

The Blues are playing two matches in the capital on a busy Saturday, on a day where the majority of Kieran McKenna’s players will get the best part of 90 minutes in their legs.

The action starts at 11am at Crystal Palace’s training ground in Beckenham and you can follow all the action live here.

Then the focus switches to Plough Lane for a clash with AFC Wimbledon, kick-off 2.30pm.

In addition to that, the Blues’ upwardly-mobile women’s side are also in pre-season action, as they too take on Wimbledon after the men’s game. In addition, a Town XI will be at Bury Town for the second annual Martin Swallow Trophy clash between the two clubs at 1pm. Hectic stuff.

Sadly, the game with Palace is behind-closed-doors, meaning supporters won’t be able to attend live themselves. Had they been, plenty would surely have made the nine-mile dash between the two sites to potentially take in three Ipswich Town matches in a single day.

That’s what boss McKenna and his staff will be doing, as they quickly move between the two sites in order to lead two separate sides into action.

They *should* have plenty of time to make it to game two. This is London, though.