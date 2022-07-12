'A great addition' - Cresswell backs Downes to shine for Hammers

Match Coverage

Former Ipswich Town star Aaron Cresswell has backed fellow ex-Blue Flynn Downes to be a success at West Ham United.

Both Cresswell and Downes could be in action for the Hammers at Portman Road tonight, as the Premier League club visit Suffolk for a pre-season friendly (7pm ko).

And Cresswell, who made his name at Town between 2011 and 2014, is thrilled to see Downes sign for West Ham, in a move which will net Ipswich a significant sell-on windfall.

West Ham star Aaron Cresswell says Flynn Downes is a 'great addition' for the Hammers - Credit: PA

He told the Hammers website: "I’ve heard some good things about him and funnily enough I know his agent well as well and he said Flynn is a great kid and he works hard and he’s good on the ball and I’m excited to see him play, so he’s a great addition to the squad."

When he made the move last week, signing from Swansea City, midfielder Downes said: “It’s a surreal feeling to have joined my boyhood club.

“I feel like I’m dreaming. It’s been my dream since I was a little boy to join this club - it’s an absolute privilege. This is my club, so I couldn’t be more delighted. I’m glad to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

Flynn Downes has made a big money move from Swansea to West Ham last week. - Credit: WHUFC

“I want to be the best I can be and this feels like the perfect opportunity to test myself against the very best players in the Premier League.

“Players have come to West Ham from the Championship and progressed to international honours. That’s something you can’t ignore. The manager’s track record of bringing players through was a big motivation in me joining the club.

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a West Ham player.”