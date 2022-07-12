News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Coverage

'A great addition' - Cresswell backs Downes to shine for Hammers

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:53 AM July 12, 2022
Flynn Downes has joined West Ham this summer

Flynn Downes has joined West Ham this summer - Credit: Archant/WHUFC

Former Ipswich Town star Aaron Cresswell has backed fellow ex-Blue Flynn Downes to be a success at West Ham United.

Both Cresswell and Downes could be in action for the Hammers at Portman Road tonight, as the Premier League club visit Suffolk for a pre-season friendly (7pm ko).

And Cresswell, who made his name at Town between 2011 and 2014, is thrilled to see Downes sign for West Ham, in a move which will net Ipswich a significant sell-on windfall.

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell played in League One for Tranmere and in the Championship for Ipsw

West Ham star Aaron Cresswell says Flynn Downes is a 'great addition' for the Hammers - Credit: PA

He told the Hammers website: "I’ve heard some good things about him and funnily enough I know his agent well as well and he said Flynn is a great kid and he works hard and he’s good on the ball and I’m excited to see him play, so he’s a great addition to the squad."

When he made the move last week, signing from Swansea City, midfielder Downes said: “It’s a surreal feeling to have joined my boyhood club.

“I feel like I’m dreaming. It’s been my dream since I was a little boy to join this club - it’s an absolute privilege. This is my club, so I couldn’t be more delighted. I’m glad to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

Flynn Downes has joined West Ham United

Flynn Downes has made a big money move from Swansea to West Ham last week. - Credit: WHUFC

“I want to be the best I can be and this feels like the perfect opportunity to test myself against the very best players in the Premier League.

“Players have come to West Ham from the Championship and progressed to international honours. That’s something you can’t ignore. The manager’s track record of bringing players through was a big motivation in me joining the club.

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a West Ham player.”

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Swan in Needham Market High Street

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

Dominic Bareham

person
An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes.

Housing News

Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a field in Assington Road, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Dozens of firefighters battled 20-acre field blaze near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon