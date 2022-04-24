'We got exactly what we deserved' - Crewe boss on Town draw

Match reaction

Interim Crewe Alexandra boss Alex Morris said his side deserved to claim a point from their clash with Ipswich Town yesterday.

The Blues looked good for the win at the relegated Railwaymen, but diminutive midfielder Tom Lowery rescued a point for the home side with a cracking late leveller just four minutes from time.

And Morris felt it was exactly what his rock-bottom team merited.

“I thought we got exactly what we deserved from the game," he said. "I thought the lads were terrific in all aspects, not so good with the ball until the later aspects of the game but I think our defensively our play was very good.

“There were also some good opportunities to catch them out of shape on the counter attack in the first half but we didn’t quite get that final pass right. Maybe there was a lack of belief at the top of the end of the pitch.

“Second half it levelled out a bit, there wasn’t a lot happening at both ends of the pitch but we came to life in the last 15 minutes which is really pleasing. That bodes well for the future.

“We switched off for a split second for their goal. We didn’t put enough pressure on high up the pitch and Chaplin ghosted in to score. Whilst it changed the complexion of the game, the message stayed the same at half-time. There were still those positives. I thought we were nice and compact and looked to attack in transition."

He added: "I was delighted with the way we finished the game. We were on the front foot and spending more time in their half of the pitch.

"It was a terrific strike to give us a point and I was delighted for Tom.

"The only thing that was disappointing that we had three corners where we could have forced the issue but we put one out for a goal kick and two in to the goalkeepers hands. We gave up those opportunities to win the game.”