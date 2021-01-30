How close is Lambert to the last chance saloon as Town travel to Crewe?

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Ipswich Town take on Crewe Alexandra this afternoon. Andy Warren looks ahead to the contest.

Under pressure?

Another week, another game against a side in League One’s top 10.

To say Town have struggled in these games is an understatement. We know the record is abysmal (P28 W4 D8 L16 - 20 points from 84).

But this game, against the side in ninth but by no means one of the division’s biggest-hitters, offers Paul Lambert and his side an opportunity to begin to repair a statistic which caused terminal damage to last season and is sending this one the same way.

While those statistics are certainly ugly, it’s hard to know exactly how much pressure manager Lambert is under at the moment and how much impact today’s game will have on his job status.

Fan frustration is clear, but not as clear as it would have been had the regular 20,000-strong crowds been allowed inside Portman Road this season. Lambert and owner Marcus Evans would have been left in no doubt then.

Ultimately this comes down to one man’s decision. Evans has regularly backed his man in public and it’s understood the Town owner will stick with the Scot as long as he feels the Blues are in the thick of the promotion race.

Lambert’s men currently sit 10th but could rise as high as eighth and fall as low as 13th depending on results elsewhere this afternoon.

Granted, Ipswich have games in hand on seven of the nine sides above them and victory could leave them two points off the play-offs with three games in hand. Town’s record against League One’s best teams is deeply worrying and deep rooted but, going by the table alone, you can see Evans’ thinking.

But, flipping the coin, dropping into the bottom half may just be the symbol which forces a change in the owner’s outlook.

A true test

Ipswich came out on top when the two sides met on Halloween, but the visitors gave Town an almighty fright on an afternoon where Oli Hawkins’ only Ipswich goal scrambled three points.

Lambert’s side didn’t deserve to win. Crewe were the better side as they popped the ball about nicely and made the better chances, before Hawkins nodded home to save the day.

You could certainly argue they were one of the best sides faced by Town this season.

Alex were 15th back then (Ipswich were third) but, after an excellent run of form, they’ve fought their way into the promotion race in ninth.

They’re a point ahead of Ipswich but, it must be said, have played three games more.

Town are struggling for goals at the moment but their hosts this weekend are struggling to keep them out, with their last League One clean sheet all the way back on November 17. That’s 13 games.

They conceded four against Gillingham at the weekend in what was their first game without young captain Perry Ng, who joined Cardiff City just a couple of days before Mick McCarthy took charge of the Bluebirds.

Another of their best young players could well be on the move, with Harry Pickering interesting a string of Championship clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and Stoke. He’s missed their last two games in any case.

Selection section

The focus at 2pm will be on who leads the Ipswich line.

Will James Norwood be fit to play? Will Aaron Drinan get the nod? Could Freddie Sears return to his natural position? Or could Lambert break with his steadfast faith in 4-3-3 and play two up front?

Kayden Jackson’s three-game ban following his reckless red card on Tuesday night certainly doesn’t help, but the fact Lambert can pair Gwion Edwards and Luke Thomas in wide areas certainly adds an added threat to an Ipswich side averaging less than a goal a game since the start of December.

The only other real question mark is who will line up as the most attacking of Ipswich’s three midfielders, assuming Lambert sticks with a 4-3-3. Jon Nolan started on Tuesday but Alan Judge and Teddy Bishop are options there, with Josh Harrop still unavailable as he self-isolates with Covid-19.

Long-time no see

It’s been more than 10 years since Town’s last visit to Gresty Road, which ended in a 1-0 Carling Cup victory in August 2010.

You have to go back another four years for the least league visit, when Alan Lee and Dean McDonald netted in a 2-1.

Ipswich are unbeaten against Crewe since 2003, a run spanning seven matches.