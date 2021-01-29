Everything you need to know about Crewe Alexandra v Ipswich Town

Video

Published: 7:00 PM January 29, 2021

Ipswich Town travel to Crewe Alexandra this weekend, for another clash against promotion rivals. Mark Heath brings you everything you need to know...

When & where

Town travel to Crewe on on Saturday, January 30, for a 3pm kick-off.

Due to the ongoing national coronavirus lockdown, the match will be played behind closed doors - but you can watch it live on iFollow...

How to watch

As usual, the match is available to stream live on iFollow, for the price of £10.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to away fixtures until further notice.

The EFL have confirmed that it will not be possible to sync up the Radio Suffolk commentary to the iFollow stream as the lag would be too significant.

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Stoke or the ambient/stadium sound.

Fans can manually select which of the two options they prefer.

BBC Radio Suffolk will be commentating on the game remotely, with audio passes also available to purchase on iFollow Ipswich for £2.50.

To buy the match, simply click here and follow the instructions.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is lacking strikers, with Freddie Sears (l) and Aaron Drinan (r) options he could turn to - Credit: Steve Waller/Pagepix

Striker shortage/injury update

The key storyline going into the game for Town is their chronic lack of strikers.

With Oli Hawkins out injured, James Norwood struggling for fitness and Kayden Jackson suspended after his reckless red card on Tuesday night, the Blues only have two senior strikers available - Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears.

With boss Paul Lambert confirming this morning that Norwood remains a doubt, it looks likely that Town will start the game with either Drinan, who's yet to score in 11 games, or Sears, who's been played out wide for most of his Town career, up front.

While some fans have called for them to be played together in a 4-4-2, it's likely that only one will start in Lambert's favoured 4-3-3/4-5-1 formation.

Match officials

The match will be refereed by Ross Joyce, who's been the man in the middle for 18 League One, Two, EFL Trophy and Cup games this season.

He's dished out 74 yellow cards and three reds in those matches.

His assistants will be Chris Isherwood and Christopher Ward, and the fourth official is Gary Hilton.

League positions

This is another game against promotions rivals for Town - and we all know how they tend to go!

Crewe are a place and a point above the Blues in ninth in the League One table, although they've played three games more.

A win for Town could see them climb as high as eighth, while they could drop to 13th if they lose and the sides beneath them win.

Town's only two wins in the past five games have both come against bottom of the table Burton - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Form

Crewe were unbeaten in ten matches before losing 4-1 at Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Town, meanwhile, have lost two in a row and three of their last five. The other two games in that sequence were both narrow wins - and both over basement side Burton Albion.

Betting

Crewe are the favourites to win the game, according to Oddschecker. You can get 23/20 at some bookies.

A draw is priced at 5/2, while you can find 11/4 on a Town win if you fancy the Suffolk side.