'We should have seen the game out' - Crewe boss on draw with Town

Published: 1:09 PM January 31, 2021

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell felt his side should have held on to beat Ipswich Town yesterday.

The Railwaymen took a second half lead through Charlie Kirk, before Aaron Drinan's first Town goal brought the Blues level with 15 minutes left.

There was still time for Teddy Bishop to see red, as the game finished in a 1-1 draw.

Artell said: "It was a cagey affair in the worst possible conditions to play in. It was blowing a strong gale, so when we came in at half-time at 0-0 when it was blowing in our faces; it was like go on then.

“We got our noses in front and we should have seen the game out with 25 minutes to go, especially when they went down to ten men. We didn’t show enough quality in that period to go on and win the game.

“It was a tactical affair, 4-3-3 against 4-3-3 and I don’t think either team deserved to win. A draw was probably a fair result but we want to go on achieve things then you have to go on and win the game 1-0. We want to achieve things here.

“You have to make sure that when you get your noses in front you go on and win the game 1-0 and don’t concede, so to concede through a tackle is even more disappointing. They didn’t have too many other chances that I can think of.

“When you put everything into the pot then it could have been better and it could have been worse, so to be disappointed that we have only drawn at home to Ipswich shows how far we have come.”