Town target Crooks completes Boro switch

Published: 12:38 PM July 23, 2021

Matt Crooks (right) has signed for Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough. - Credit: Middlesbrough FC





Ipswich Town target Matt Crooks has signed for Championship club Middlesbrough.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed Crooks to be a top target for Blues boss Paul Cook back in early June, with Rotherham boss Paul Warne then not shy in discussing the Town's pursuit over the versatile midfielder.

Now the transfer saga has come to a close, with the 27-year-old penning a three-year deal at Boro.

The Rotherham Advertiser reports that the deal is worth an initial £1.1m.

"I'm delighted to have got him, I've always liked Matthew, for many years," said Boro boss Neil Warnock.

"He can play in different positions, and he's a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.

"I'm sure he'll have a good few years at Middlesbrough."

Town signed attacking midfielder Scott Fraser for an undisclosed fee from MK Dons recently, but still need more depth in that position ahead of the new season.

It's understood that versatile Middlesbrough player Hayden Coulson, primarily a left-back, is set to join Town on loan and become the club's ninth summer signing.

Meanwhile, Teddy Bishop is set to join League One rivals Lincoln City, while Bournemouth remain locked in negotiations with Town over a deal for Flynn Downes.