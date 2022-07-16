Crystal Palace 4 Ipswich Town 2 - Ball and Aluko net consolation goals

Match Report

Kieran McKenna is gearing up for his first full season in senior management. - Credit: Pagepix

Teenage striker Luke Plange scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town lost a behind-closed-doors friendly 4-2 at Crystal Palace’s training ground.

Plange, the 19-year-old front man signed from Derby earlier this year, was twice set-up by Belgian international Christian Benteke inside the opening 11 minutes.

Benteke beat the offside trap to make it 3-0 before the break, with Plange completing his treble just before the hour mark following Wilfried Zaha’s disguised pass.

Ipswich, who had a period of pressure in the first half, kept plugging away and did pull a goal back in the 70th minute when Dominic Ball headed home Sone Aluko’s deep free-kick delivery.

Another followed, in the 78th minute, when Aluko curled home following Edmundson’s deep pass and substitute Gerard Buabo’s cut-back.

Ultimately though, an Eagles side packed with Premier League talent showed a greater clinical edge in this contest.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna immediately left Beckenham at the final whistle to get across south London and watch the other half of his squad take on League Two side AFC Wimbledon, at Plough Lane, in front of supporters.

Palace had an early penalty appeal turned down after Zaha tangled with Edmundson in the area, with Cameron Humphreys lifting a difficult volley over the bar at the other end following Wes Burns’ run and cross.

The home side subsequently broke the deadlock in the ninth minute. Ball was robbed of possession in midfield and, following a swift through pass, Benteke was left to sweep a pass to Plange who, as Corrie Ndaba slipped, tapped into an unguarded net.

The same two players combined two minutes later as Palace doubled their lead. After a slick interchange in midfield, Cheick Doucouré provided the through ball and Benteke once again teed up Plange with the square pass.

Ipswich responded well to the set-back and enjoyed the bulk of possession for a spell.

Rekeem Harper saw a long-range shot held by keeper Owen Goodman and, moments later, saw a low shot blocked in the area after Janoi Donacien’s overlapping run and cross down the right.

Town remained on the front foot. One Sone Aluko corner went dangerously through the box, while another was glanced just wide by Edmundson after he leapt highest at the near post.

Aluko curled a free-kick attempt wide, Cameron Humphreys drove into space superbly and dragged an effort just past the post, then Kayden Jackson sent a curling effort over from just outside the box as Town asked questions of the hosts.

However, Palace’s cutting edge was once again on show as half-time neared.

The offside flag was up when Jeffrey Schlupp hit the post, Eberechi Eze having left Harper on his backside in the build-up.

Then, in the 42nd minute, Palace made it three as Benteke beat a high offside line, racing onto a long ball over the top and coolly finishing one-on-one.

The half finished with Ball forcing Goodman into a flying stop from long-range and Vaclav Hladky denying Benteke with his legs following another defence-splitting pass by Doucoure.

Palace made three changes at the break, experienced midfielder Will Hughes among those introduced, while Ipswich stayed unchanged.

The second half started with Burns heading over in the box, under pressure, following Humphreys’ cross.

Then, after a largely uneventful 15 minutes, the Eagles made it 4-0, Zaha’s excellent disguised clip forwards converted in the box by Plange.

Despite the scoreline, Town continued to plug away. A deep Aluko cross just evaded a stretching Ball at the far post, while Penney fired wide inside the box following Burns’ delivery.

Ipswich’s perseverance was rewarded when, after the mid-half drinks break, Aluko’s deep dead ball delivery was firmly headed in by Ball.

After Palace made several changes, the Blues pulled another goal back. Edmundson’s well-weighted forward pass from deep started the move, substitute Gerard Buabo saw his attempted cut-back intercepted, but Aluko was there to curl the loose ball home first time.

The game ended with Hladky making a good save from Maliq Cadogan’s powerful effort inside the area.





CRYSTAL PALACE: Goodman (Whitworth, 46), Boateng (Addae, 77), Watson (Bartley, 66), Guéhi (Wells-Morrison, 66), Ferguson (Sheridan, 46), Doucouré (Hughes, 46), Eze (Vigor, 88), Schlupp (Riedewald, 77), Plange (Cadogan, 66), Benteke (Gordon, 66), Zaha (Mooney, 88)

IPSWICH TOWN: Hladky (Hayes, 88); Donacien, Edmundson (Alexander, 88), Ndaba; Burns, Ball, Harper, Penney; Humphreys (Chirewa, 67), Aluko; Jackson (Buabo, 67).



