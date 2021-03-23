Ex Town favourite Currie joins Sheffield United coaching staff

Published: 2:00 PM March 23, 2021

Former Ipswich Town winger Darren Currie has joined Sheffield United's coaching staff.

The 46-year-old, who played 89 times for the Blues between 2004 and 2007, has been appointed by the Premier League club, along with Graham Coughlan, to work with their Under-23s.

Those vacancies arose after Paul Heckingbottom was promoted to first team caretaker manager following the sacking on long-term boss Chris Wilder earlier this month.

Currie was manager of National League club Barnet for 75 games between January 2019 to August last year. After leading the North London outfit to a play-off place in his first full season in charge, he left after failing to agree a new contract.

He is the nephew of Sheffield United icon Tony Currie, the former England international who starred for the Blades in the 60s and 70s before going to play for Leeds and QPR.

Darren Currie in action for Ipswich Town as a player. Photo: Archant

Former Ipswich keeper Scott Loach played under Currie's management at Barnet last season.

Speaking to the EADT and Ipswich Star during the first coronavirus lockdown, he said: “Every week, as soon as I finish playing I look to see how Ipswich have got on. The gaffer always asks me what the score was.

“I remember watching him as a boy. I can picture him in that Powergen kit with those blond highlights - I always tease him about that! What a talented winger he was though. He talks a lot about Ipswich. I think he lives over Colchester way.

“He’s a proper football person. He wants the games to be played right. He has his own ways and methods that everyone really buys into.

“He’s a great person to work under, which is what you want at my age. We both want to work our way up the ladder. I can 100% see him managing higher up.”