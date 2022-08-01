News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pompey boss Cowley compares on-loan Town striker Pigott to Harry Kane

Mark Heath

Published: 4:30 PM August 1, 2022
Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott bagged a brace for loan club Portsmouth at Leyton Orient last night

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has hailed on-loan Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott as 'my Harry Kane' after Pompey drew 3-3 with promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Pigott's on loan on the south coast for the season, with no recall clause, and impressed on his full debut for Portsmouth at Hillsborough, having a hand in two goals through fine crosses into the box.

One was headed home by strike partner Colby Bishop, with another finished by former Town target Michael Jacobs, again via the head of Bishop, as Pompey were denied a win by a late Fisayo Dele-Bashiru leveller in a thrilling game.

And Cowley told the Portsmouth News: "There have been some good strikers that crossed the ball like that, Alan Shearer always could.

"Joe’s my Harry Kane, he’s a good player isn’t he?

"Two lovely crosses and two great headers from Colby. I asked him whether he could also take corners, after all we had some problems last year.

"Mind you, I remember Roy Hodgson getting Kane to take corners for England and was slaughtered for it, so maybe that won't be a good idea for us!

"Joe is someone who has that lovely feel of the ball, it’s a weapon, and obviously we’re quite powerful in that moment as a result.

"We love the fact Joe can come long to short, but also go short to long, and run off the back of people, creating goals and scoring goals.

"He’s got that lovely feel, even when he shoots he’s on the ball a little longer."

Pigott struggled through a difficult first season in Suffolk last year, scoring just three goals in 29 games.

