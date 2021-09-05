News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Cowley: At least five League One sides could do 'very well' in Championship

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:30 PM September 5, 2021   
Danny Cowley oversaw two promotions at Lincoln before leaving to become Huddersfield boss. Photo: PA

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says at least five League One 'could do well in the Championship' - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The boss of one of Ipswich Town League One rivals says the division is the toughest it's ever been - and predicted that at least five sides could thrive in the Championship.

Danny Cowley, boss of fifth-placed Portsmouth, has previously lamented his side's lack of spending power, suggesting they 'couldn't compete' with other clubs in the division.

Although he didn't name Town then, it's likely they were among the sides he was talking about, given the Blues' remarkable summer transfer window.

And now, after signing 14 new players himself, Cowley has spoken of the huge challenge ahead to get out of the league.

‘This is a much better league than last year – but we are a better team than last year," he told the Portsmouth News.

‘You only have to look at the business that some of our rivals were able to do on deadline day.

"This is the toughest I have ever known League One, there are at least five clubs in this division that could do very well in the Championship this year.

Ipswich Town have signed 19 new players this summer, a remarkable transfer window

Ipswich Town have signed 19 new players this summer, a remarkable transfer window - Credit: Archant

‘It’s a unique season in League One, probably the first since Pompey have been promoted from League Two that they haven’t been the favourites with Sunderland to get promotion.

‘I think being the underdog suits Pompey better, that’s my feeling."

Pompey and Town have crossed paths several times in the summer window, with the Blues' deciding to pull out of a move for Michael Jacobs at the last minute, and midfielder Joe Morrell revealing he'd turned down more money from Town to sign for Portsmouth

Most Read

  1. 1 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
  2. 2 The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021
  3. 3 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
  1. 4 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
  2. 5 Cyclists' and walkers' cafe plan withdrawn after traffic safety fears
  3. 6 Morsy arrives at Town as Cook's side play training ground friendly
  4. 7 Bride donates new wedding dress to hospice shop in gratitude for dad's care
  5. 8 Ranking Town's 19 new signings on excitement and potential
  6. 9 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
  7. 10 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Porcupine was spotted near Clare in Suffolk

Suffolk Live

'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock 

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Monk

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner paused raping girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon