Cowley: At least five League One sides could do 'very well' in Championship

Published: 4:30 PM September 5, 2021

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says at least five League One 'could do well in the Championship' - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The boss of one of Ipswich Town League One rivals says the division is the toughest it's ever been - and predicted that at least five sides could thrive in the Championship.

Danny Cowley, boss of fifth-placed Portsmouth, has previously lamented his side's lack of spending power, suggesting they 'couldn't compete' with other clubs in the division.

Although he didn't name Town then, it's likely they were among the sides he was talking about, given the Blues' remarkable summer transfer window.

And now, after signing 14 new players himself, Cowley has spoken of the huge challenge ahead to get out of the league.

‘This is a much better league than last year – but we are a better team than last year," he told the Portsmouth News.

‘You only have to look at the business that some of our rivals were able to do on deadline day.

"This is the toughest I have ever known League One, there are at least five clubs in this division that could do very well in the Championship this year.

Ipswich Town have signed 19 new players this summer, a remarkable transfer window - Credit: Archant

‘It’s a unique season in League One, probably the first since Pompey have been promoted from League Two that they haven’t been the favourites with Sunderland to get promotion.

‘I think being the underdog suits Pompey better, that’s my feeling."

Pompey and Town have crossed paths several times in the summer window, with the Blues' deciding to pull out of a move for Michael Jacobs at the last minute, and midfielder Joe Morrell revealing he'd turned down more money from Town to sign for Portsmouth.