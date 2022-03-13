'Well out of order' - Cowley reveals McKenna apology after Thompson clash

Match reaction

Ipswich Town's Dominic Thompson, right, and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley were separated after a clash as Thompson tried to take a throw-in yesterday - Credit: Twitter

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said his Ipswich Town counterpart Kieran McKenna apologised to him after his clash with Blues wing-back Dominic Thompson yesterday.

Cowley, Thompson and Pompey's Ronan Curtis were all booked after a second half incident which saw Thompson collide with Cowley as he tried to take a throw-in.

The Pompey boss appeared to step in front of Thompson as he went to throw the ball, and the Town defender reacted angrily - the pair were subsequently separated by officials and team-mates.

The Cowley/Thompson incident from yesterday #itfc pic.twitter.com/vPZJZscF8Q — Mark Heath (@mark__heath) March 13, 2022

Asked what happened after the game, Cowley said:"Not much really, I was just standing in my box and he wanted to take a quick throw-on and he came round the outside of me and I was in his way.

“I don’t think I could have got out of his way, I didn’t really anticipate him coming. That was it and then he reacted poorly.

“Just so we’ve all got context, you can ask Kieran McKenna, he apologised on the boy’s behalf, he said that that was well out of order and we’ll speak after. He said the behaviour of the player was well out of order.”