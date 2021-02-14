'We know he is a very good player' - Ex-Town winger Rowe signs for League One rivals
- Credit: Burton Albion
Former Ipswich Town winger Danny Rowe has signed for League One basement boys Burton Albion.
The 28-year-old, who spent three seasons at Portman Road before being released in the summer, made his debut for the Brewers as a late substitute in their 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Northampton yesterday.
Rowe was signed by Mick McCarthy in January 2017 but never really made his mark at Town, playing 29 games and scoring once.
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink said: “He will give us pace, directness and hopefully goals and assists.
"He is a goal threat, and we need more of that and hopefully we can get him going really quickly as we know he is a very good player.
“He had a knee injury a while ago but that is fully behind him now. He wasn’t attached to a club, but he’s getting in love with football again and we want to help him get back to his best.”
Rowe added: “I’m delighted to be signing for Burton Albion and I’m really excited to get going.
“I’ve been out since the summer, so it’s great to be in regular training again and to be around the lads.
“I’m feeling good, fitness-wise. Training here is intense and I feel it is really benefiting me.
“The gaffer and Dino seem to have everyone looking really sharp and I feel that I’ve been bought into the club to add some extra creativity and to add to the quality that the squad has already got in it.”