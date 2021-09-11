Ipswich Town issue statement over vile social media video posted by 'fan'

Published: 8:37 PM September 11, 2021

Bolton Wanderers' Dapo Afolayan, pictured after the victory over Ipswich Town today, was one of the targets of the social media video - Credit: Nigel French/PA

Ipswich Town will investigate and have informed police about a social media video posted by an apparent Blues fan following the club's 5-2 defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

The video, viewed thousands of times on Twitter, contains discriminatory and hateful comments, in particular towards Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan, who scored twice in the match.

Ipswich Town officials have acted quickly in response, with an official club statement saying: "The Club is aware of a video on social media that appears to have been filmed during today’s fixture with Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and we have made the relevant authorities aware, including the police.

"Ipswich Town Football Club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will not hesitate to take strong, but appropriate, action.

"We encourage supporters to report any such behaviour by speaking to their nearest steward or through the Kick It Out app. We will not be commenting more at this time."

Dapo Afolayan pictured in action in Bolton Wanderers' win at Ipswich - Credit: Nigel French/PA

The video was also condemned by Bolton Wanderers.

A statement said: "We're disgusted to have learned of discriminatory and hateful comments directed at Dapo Afolayan in a video that appears to have been filmed by an Ipswich fan during today's game.

"We show our full support to Dapo and commend the direct approach to taking action by Ipswich Town."