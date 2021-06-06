'League One is a frightening place next season' - Posh co-owner MacAnthony

Published: 11:39 AM June 6, 2021

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says League One will be 'frightening' next season - Credit: PA

Outspoken Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony says League One will be tougher than ever to get out of next season.

MacAnthony's Posh have done just that of course, automatically promoted to the Championship in second place behind champions Hull City last season.

And, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham coming down from the second tier, and Bolton coming up from League Two, MacAnthony is a relieved man.

Forward Wes Burns has become Ipswich Town's first summer signing - Credit: Ipswich Town

Speaking on his popular Hard Truth podcast, he said: "League One is a frightening place next season. You can name 10 ex-Premier League clubs.

“Where do I start? Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Sunderland, Bolton have just gone up.

“It's a graveyard of ex-Premier League teams. I said at the start of the season 'we need to get out of this league this year, it is getting tougher and tougher.'

“If a Burton Albion or a Morecambe goes up next year, it's a miracle because there are some big, big clubs. It'll be interesting to see who they recruit in the summer.

“We haven't even spoken about Wigan. Wigan will spend money, Ipswich will spend money, Sunderland will spend money, Sheffield Wednesday is owned by a wealthy guy who'll want to get back on the saddle again.

“Portsmouth, owned by the Eisners, I don't know if they will spent that kind of money. But, again, big club and I'm sure I've missed another big boy.

“Lincoln will go again, I haven't even mentioned Oxford. There are a lot of big clubs and that's the way it goes."

New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has already started to make signings - Credit: Ross Halls

It's set to be a summer like no other at Town, of course, with new owners, a new CEO in Mark Ashton and a huge overhaul of the playing staff.

That process got underway in earnest last week, as Town made their first two signings of the summer in forward Wes Burns and midfielder Lee Evans.