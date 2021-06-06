News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'League One is a frightening place next season' - Posh co-owner MacAnthony

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:39 AM June 6, 2021   
Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: PA

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says League One will be 'frightening' next season - Credit: PA

Outspoken Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony says League One will be tougher than ever to get out of next season.

MacAnthony's Posh have done just that of course, automatically promoted to the Championship in second place behind champions Hull City last season.

And, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham coming down from the second tier, and Bolton coming up from League Two, MacAnthony is a relieved man.

Wes Burns signs for Ipswich

Forward Wes Burns has become Ipswich Town's first summer signing - Credit: Ipswich Town

Speaking on his popular Hard Truth podcast, he said: "League One is a frightening place next season. You can name 10 ex-Premier League clubs.

“Where do I start? Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Sunderland, Bolton have just gone up.

“It's a graveyard of ex-Premier League teams. I said at the start of the season 'we need to get out of this league this year, it is getting tougher and tougher.'

“If a Burton Albion or a Morecambe goes up next year, it's a miracle because there are some big, big clubs. It'll be interesting to see who they recruit in the summer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  2. 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  3. 3 Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers
  1. 4 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  2. 5 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  3. 6 Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot
  4. 7 'League One is a frightening place next season' - Posh co-owner MacAnthony
  5. 8 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  6. 9 'We need to take pride in our home' - Ashton on plans for new pitch, stand upgrades and more at Portman Road
  7. 10 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe

“We haven't even spoken about Wigan. Wigan will spend money, Ipswich will spend money, Sunderland will spend money, Sheffield Wednesday is owned by a wealthy guy who'll want to get back on the saddle again.

“Portsmouth, owned by the Eisners, I don't know if they will spent that kind of money. But, again, big club and I'm sure I've missed another big boy.

“Lincoln will go again, I haven't even mentioned Oxford. There are a lot of big clubs and that's the way it goes."

Mark Ashton first day 6

New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has already started to make signings - Credit: Ross Halls

It's set to be a summer like no other at Town, of course, with new owners, a new CEO in Mark Ashton and a huge overhaul of the playing staff.

That process got underway in earnest last week, as Town made their first two signings of the summer in forward Wes Burns and midfielder Lee Evans. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Billy the British springer spaniel, whose genitals swelled to the "size of a grapefruit" after he was bitten by an adder.

Pets

Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic's Lee Evans (left) and Sunderland's Jordan Jones battle for the ball during the Sky B

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus