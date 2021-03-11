News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'The right thing for him to do' - Owner of League One rival says Evans should sell Town

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:06 AM March 11, 2021   
Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony, right, believes Marcus Evans, left, would be right to sell Ipswich Town - Credit: Archant

The owner of one of Ipswich Town's League One rivals believes Marcus Evans would be right to sell the club - and insists that the Blues will get promoted under new boss Paul Cook.

Darragh MacAnthony, the outspoken owner and chairman of Peterborough United, who currently sit second in the table, was asked about Evans potentially selling the Blues on his popular 'Hard Truth' podcast.

Numerous reports in recent weeks have claimed that Evans is in the process of selling Town to an American-based consortium for £17.5m, wiping out the club's debt to him in the process.

While Evans repeated last week's that he's 'not actively looking to sell', MacAnthony believes it would be the right call.

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: PA

Darragh MacAnthony spoke about the potential sale of Ipswich Town on his 'Hard Truth' podcast - Credit: PA

“I think it’s probably the right thing for him to do,” he said. “I think he’s on a hiding to nothing.

“I was almost going to reach out to him for this podcast before that deal was announced and say ‘Marcus, come on a podcast with me, let’s talk, let’s let fans hear you as I’ve heard you before’ because I think fans would like him.

“I think he’s done himself a disservice from being behind the scenes so much because he’s a likeable guy and I think he could have won over the Portman Road faithful.

“I’ve done podcasts with their fans, they’re a really good set of fans and I think if he’d have applied himself better (he could have won them over).

“I don’t know who to blame for this, whether it’s his CEO or the people at the club, or maybe him himself, but if he’d put himself there a little bit more, then I think he could have had a really successful run.”

He added: "OK, it didn’t work for him but it’s a shame. Like I’ve always said, I don’t mind owners in the game who are good owners. And what I mean by good owners is owners who always pay their bills, owners who never let a club fall into trouble.

“I know fans give him a hard time but I don’t think there’s ever been a time when Ipswich have ever missed a payday.

“In the current times in what we’ve seen in the last few years with Bury, with Wigan, with Bolton, I think there’s a lot to be said for owners who pay their bills on time, regardless of whether the club’s winning football games.”

Town manager Paul Cook with his coffee ahead of the game.

Darragh MacAnthony believes Paul Cook will lead Ipswich Town to promotion - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

One thing MacAnthony definitely believes Evans has got right is the appointment of Paul Cook to replace Paul Lambert.

The new Town boss has won league titles at his last three clubs, and MacAnthony believes it's just a matter of time before the Blues win promotion with him at the helm.

“Paul Cook is a really, really good appointment,” he said. “Whether Ipswich are promoted this season or next year, it’s guaranteed they’ll get promoted.

“Take that to the bank, put your bets on. If the bookies are listening, the odds will shorten but Ipswich are going up to the Championship.”


