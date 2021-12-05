'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose reveals his choice for new boss

Former Ipswich Town star Darren Ambrose wants Neil Warnock to get the Ipswich Town manager's job - Credit: Su Anderson

Former Ipswich Town star turned pundit Darren Ambrose has revealed the man he thinks should take over as Blues' boss after the sacking of Paul Cook yesterday.

Cook was dismissed after just 44 games in charge of Town last night after a turgid 0-0 draw with League Two strugglers Barrow in the FA Cup Second Round.

Neil Warnock has already been linked with the Ipswich job - Credit: PA

And now Ambrose, a product of the Town academy who made his name with the Blues before a million pound move to Newcastle, has backed experienced boss Neil Warnock to take the reigns.

The talkSport pundit tweeted: "In my opinion Neil Warnock would get Ipswich promoted THIS season so he would be my first choice, but whoever comes into that club has a massive opportunity to turn things around and bring some positivity back."

In a statement last night, Town CEO Mark Ashton said that no-one is lined up for the job.

He explained: "At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."