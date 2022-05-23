News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Retro

Bent names Town stars among his best-ever team-mates

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:30 PM May 23, 2022
Darren Bent in radio studio

Darren Bent has named a pair of former Ipswich Town colleagues in his best-ever XI - Credit: TalkSport Twitter

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has named a pair of Blues stars among a side of his best-ever team-mates  - an XI boasting the likes of Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole.

Bent, now 38, made his name at Town as a youngster, scoring 55 goals in 141 games before signing for Charlton for £2.5m in June 2005.

He went on to enjoy a glittering career at the top level, playing for the likes of Spurs, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Derby County before retiring in 2018.

Bent played 13 times for England too, scoring four goals - so he has a wealth of options to choose from when selecting the best players he ever played with.

Darren Bent of Ipswich celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Preston, during their Nation

Darren Bent made his name at Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

It's perhaps surprising then, that he included two former Town colleagues in his 'Perfect XI' for football magazine FourFourTwo.

Alongside the likes of Rooney, Gerrard, Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Luka Modric and Dimitar Berbatov, Bent names Darren Ambrose as his right midfielder, and picks George Burley to manage the side.

Of Ambrose, with whom he now works as a pundit on talkSPORT, Bent said:  “He was my favourite team-mate during my youth and first-team days at Ipswich.

Darren Bent (left) and Darren Ambrose celebrate during their Ipswich Town days together

Bent and Darren Ambrose came through the youth ranks at Town - Credit: SPORT

"Every time Darren received the ball, he found me. He helped me massively and made my job a lot easier, because he knew exactly where I was going to be and I knew exactly where he’d put the ball.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river
  2. 2 14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem
  3. 3 'We're blown away' - Classic car show visits care home after roadworks setback
  1. 4 Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites
  2. 5 Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction
  3. 6 5 new places to eat and drink in Woodbridge this year
  4. 7 Man left with head injury after attack in seaside town
  5. 8 Homes destroyed after blaze breaks out in terraced housing
  6. 9 GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break
  7. 10 Motorists stopped for speeding during enforcement checks

"He could score wonder goals for fun as well. Look at his archive of goals, it’s outrageous.”

George Burley celebrates victory at Wembley. Picture: ARCHANT

Darren Bent picked George Burley as the manager of his best XI - Credit: PROFESSIONAL SPORT

Explaining his Burley pick, Bent added: "Ideally I’d have two, to include Alan Curbishley as well.

"George gave me my debut and believed in me at Ipswich. Alan was the same at Charlton when he brought me into the Premier League.”

Darren Bent's 'Perfect XI' (4-4-2): Scott Carson, Glenn Johnson, Ledley King, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole; Darren Ambrose, Steven Gerrard, Luka Modric, Ashley Young; Dimitar Berbatov, Wayne Rooney.

Subs: Frank Lampard, John Terry, Danny Murphy

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A140 is partially blocked after a crash

Suffolk Live News

Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Duck & Teapot at Needham Lake has opened for the first time today

Suffolk Live News

'You have broken us!' - New cafe at Suffolk beauty spot on huge demand

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

Suffolk Live News

Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police carried out a "pre-planned" operation in Graham Road in Felixstowe this evening

Suffolk Live News

Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon