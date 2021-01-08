'He is very, very good' - Ex-Town star Bent praises young defender Baggott amid Premier League links
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent says he understands why Premier League teams are interested in young Blues defender Elkan Baggott - and jokingly asked Leeds United to leave him alone.
6ft 4ins centre-back Baggott, 18, has been linked with moves to both Leeds and West Ham United, as Town battle to tie him down to a first professional contract.
Baggott, who's made one senior appearance for Town this season and has travelled with the first team squad for other games, has also been a key part of the Town U18 squad who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.
And Bent told Football Insider: "First of all, Leeds better leave my young Ipswich Town players alone, just leave them where they’re at.
“He’s a youngster I’ve seen quite a lot this season, he is very, very good. I’ve seen him a fair bit and obviously, I still speak to a number of people who have been raving about him.
“Leeds obviously identifying this is a young lad that could get better so I can fully understand it because he’s a good player.
“He reads the game relatively well for a youngster, for a young kid he reads the game very well. He’s relatively comfortable in possession as well.
“The biggest thing for defenders, I think too many people get caught up on like John Stones, for instance, that that type of centre half that can play, can bring it out. I’d compare him more to someone who takes pride in his defending.”
Town are understood to remain confident a deal will be done, with Baggott and his representatives currently considering the contract offer from the club.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
- 2 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
- 3 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
- 4 Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk
- 5 Road still closed 10 hours after crash leaves two with life-threatening injuries
- 6 Return of 'Clap for Heroes' branded 'patronising' and not useful
- 7 Suffolk records 3,700 new cases in a week as rates continue to rise
- 8 Mum stole cash from child's football club to fund her lifestyle
- 9 Town have 'close to a full-strength squad' as army of injured players make significant progress
- 10 'Let's come together and make history' – Call for volunteers ahead of vaccine centres' opening