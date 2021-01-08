'He is very, very good' - Ex-Town star Bent praises young defender Baggott amid Premier League links

Published: 3:30 PM January 8, 2021

Young Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has been linked to a move to the Premier League, with Leeds and West Ham said to be interested - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent says he understands why Premier League teams are interested in young Blues defender Elkan Baggott - and jokingly asked Leeds United to leave him alone.

6ft 4ins centre-back Baggott, 18, has been linked with moves to both Leeds and West Ham United, as Town battle to tie him down to a first professional contract.

Baggott, who's made one senior appearance for Town this season and has travelled with the first team squad for other games, has also been a key part of the Town U18 squad who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Ex-Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has been very impressed with Elkan Baggott

And Bent told Football Insider: "First of all, Leeds better leave my young Ipswich Town players alone, just leave them where they’re at.

“He’s a youngster I’ve seen quite a lot this season, he is very, very good. I’ve seen him a fair bit and obviously, I still speak to a number of people who have been raving about him.

“Leeds obviously identifying this is a young lad that could get better so I can fully understand it because he’s a good player.

“He reads the game relatively well for a youngster, for a young kid he reads the game very well. He’s relatively comfortable in possession as well.

“The biggest thing for defenders, I think too many people get caught up on like John Stones, for instance, that that type of centre half that can play, can bring it out. I’d compare him more to someone who takes pride in his defending.”

Town are understood to remain confident a deal will be done, with Baggott and his representatives currently considering the contract offer from the club.