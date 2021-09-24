News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'He picked a good opportunity' - Moore on Penney reunion

Mark Heath

Published: 2:38 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 2:44 PM September 24, 2021
Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town.

Matt Penney will start for Ipswich Town against his boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admits he considered offering Matt Penney a new contract in the summer - as he prepares to come face-to-face with his former player at Portman Road tomorrow.

Penney, 23, was one of a number of players released by the Owls after they were relegated from the Championship last season.

The left-sided specialist played 15 times for Wednesday in 2020/21 before signing for Town in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore looks on ahead of the Papa John's Trophy, Northern Group H

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. - Credit: PA

He'll start at left back against his boyhood club tomorrow, with Hayden Coulson out injured.

Asked about Penney, Moore told Yorkshire Live: "There were contract offers that went on the table and it was a matter of changing at the time.

"His contract ran out and he had opportunities coming in. He picked a good opportunity in Ipswich and we wish him well going forward."

The Owls boss also admitted that he and the club considered offering Penney a new deal.

"Yeah we did," Moore said. "We spoke to his advisor and everything else in the summer but it was not to be.

"No problem. That is what football is about. Some you win, some you don't.

"We wish Matt well and he has gone on and done well. He has got a good move.

"We know the capabilities that he possesses and I'm sure we will see him in some capacity on Saturday."

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Ipswich News

