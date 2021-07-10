News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Blues begin pre-season at Dartford

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:00 AM July 10, 2021   
Paul Cook takes his side to Dartford this afternoon to begin pre-season

Paul Cook takes his side to Dartford this afternoon to begin pre-season - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town begin their pre-season programme with a friendly away at Dartford this afternoon. Kick-off is at 1pm.

It's the start of a new era at Portman Road, with Paul Cook preparing for his first full season as manager and the Blues building a new team under new ownership.

Six new signings could make their first appearances in Ipswich shirts this afternoon, with Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney all arriving. More will follow.

But there are some old faces too, with the likes of James Norwood, Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala all set to be involved.

We'll have all the action, reaction and pictures from Princes Park so stick with us right here.


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich youth star Gibbs set to sign for Norwich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic have signed Charlie Wyke on a Bosman free transfer from Sunderland. Photo: Wigan Athletic

League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Sta

10 players still available on frees from League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus