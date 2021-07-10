Matchday Live: Blues begin pre-season at Dartford

Live

Published: 11:00 AM July 10, 2021

Paul Cook takes his side to Dartford this afternoon to begin pre-season - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town begin their pre-season programme with a friendly away at Dartford this afternoon. Kick-off is at 1pm.

It's the start of a new era at Portman Road, with Paul Cook preparing for his first full season as manager and the Blues building a new team under new ownership.

Six new signings could make their first appearances in Ipswich shirts this afternoon, with Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney all arriving. More will follow.

But there are some old faces too, with the likes of James Norwood, Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala all set to be involved.

We'll have all the action, reaction and pictures from Princes Park so stick with us right here.



