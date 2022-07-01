Date set for Blues v U's in the Carabao Cup

Ipswich face Colchester in this season's Carabao Cup - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A date has been set for Ipswich Town's Carabao Cup clash with Colchester United.

The Blues and U's were drawn to face each other in round one last week, with the game set for Tuesday, August 9. The match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

The game will see a number of former Ipswich players return to Portman Road, with Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Tommy Smith, Emyr Huws, Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman also contracted to the club.

Colchester are managed by former Ipswich defender Wayne Brown.

The U's visited Portman Road in last season's Papa John's Trophy, with Ipswich ultimately winning the game on penalties following a 0-0 draw inside the 90 minutes.

Town will face Arsenal's Under 21s, Northampton and Cambridge in the group stage of this year's Trophy, with venues and dates yet to be confirmed.