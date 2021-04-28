'I’m up for the fight' - Cornell battling for Town spot as Cook eyes up new No.1

Published: 5:00 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 5:13 PM April 28, 2021

David Cornell is out to use the final three games of Ipswich Town’s season to prove he has what it takes to be part of Paul Cook’s plans at Portman Road.

The Welshman, signed from Northampton last summer, returned to the side against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and marked his display with a penalty save to deny Joe Pigott in the first half of the 0-0 draw.

It’s understood Cook is keen to bring in a new No.1 goalkeeper this summer but Cornell wants his performances to do the talking and prove he deserves a place in the Town boss’s thinking.

“I’ve just been working hard throughout the season to try and force an opportunity, but I think Tommy (Tomas Holy) has done well,” Cornell said of his fight to return to the Town side.

“I’ve wanted to impress the new management and do as much as I can to show I’m up for the fight. It's hard to show what you’re all about in training, compared to in a game when it matters, but I’ve tried to force the issue and show I’ll give everything for the cause, for the club and for him.

“Hopefully he’s seen that. I had a busy game from a goalkeeping perspective and I’ll take that.

“Contract or not contract, I’m not sitting there thinking ‘everything’s fine because I’ve got another year’.

“I want to be a big part of this club and this team and be in the manager’s plans. Regardless of my contract situation I will give everything for this club and for the manager, every time I put the shirt on.”

When asked what Cook wants from his goalkeepers, Cornell replied: “Positive, he wants us to be really positive in our decisions making, communication and everything.

“I could probably have come for a little more in terms of crosses but I’ll take it.

“It’s a club with a massive ambition and we need to shoulder that. We’re not where we want to be but we need to work hard to get there.

“It sounds like there’s going to be lots of change, with some already happening, and fingers crossed I can be part of that.”

Saturday’s game was just Cornell’s seventh league start of his debut campaign at Portman Road, along with five cup games at the start of the season.

Like Cornell, Tomas Holy is also under contract for next season.