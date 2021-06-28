'To potentially play in the Championship is exciting' - Cornell completes Peterborough move

Published: 9:16 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 9:21 PM June 28, 2021

Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell has joined Championship side Peterborough United.

The Welshman, who joined the Blues on a free transfer last summer, is moving to London Road after being told he is not in Town manager Paul Cook’s plans during a brief meeting at the end of his one-and-only campaign at Portman Road.

Cornell has joined the newly-promoted side for free, after his Ipswich contract was mutually terminated more than two weeks ago, and has signed a two-year contract.

“It is a great opportunity for me, the club had a wonderful campaign last season and secured promotion to the Championship, and I want to come in and challenge for that number one position," he said.

"I was grateful that the club wanted to get the deal done quickly and I can now look forward to meeting the lads and start forming relationships, particularly with the goalkeepers we have at the club and the coach Mark Tyler.

“When I heard about the interest, it was a move that excited me straight away. To potentially play at Championship level is exciting and it is one that I am really looking forward too. I want to come in, work hard and get settled as quickly as I can."

Cornell was a target for Peterborough at the end of last season when Darren Ferguson’s side were granted permission to bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan deal, following an injury to No.1 Christy Pym, before they ultimately went for Stoke youngster Josef Bursik.

Cornell is now set to battle Pym for a starting spot at Posh, as they look to establish themselves as a Championship club following promotion last season.

Ferguson added: "I am really pleased, it is a good signing for us. He is at a really good age, he has a lot of experience and he will come in and really challenge Christy for the number one slot and that is what we need. I am delighted to get it sorted and look forward to working with him."

In total, Cornell made 15 appearances for Town during his one season at the club, with his 10 league games coming in two short spells as he briefly took the gloves from Tomas Holy.

Town have already been active in the goalkeeper market, signing Vaclav Hladky from Salford City.