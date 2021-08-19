Video
Wright joins fellow ex-Blues at MK Dons ahead of weekend clash
- Credit: MK Dons
Former Ipswich Town defender David Wright has joined the ex-Blues reunion at MK Dons ahead of the two sides clashing at Portman Road on Saturday.
Wright, who played for Town between January 2007 and June 2010, has joined Liam Manning's coaching team as assistant first-team coach.
He joins from Norwich, where he'd been U23 manager for the Canaries.
Manning, who was named as the new boss of Town's League One rivals last week, is a former academy player and coach at Portman Road and knows Wright from his time in Suffolk.
Wright joins another ex-Town coach and player, Chris Hogg, on Manning's staff. Hogg is assistant boss.
Wright, who played more than 500 games for clubs including Town, Colchester, Crewe and Crystal Palace, told the Dons website: "I’m really looking forward to this opportunity to work with Liam and Chris at this fantastic football club.
“We’ve all known each other a long time from our days at Ipswich Town - we had a great relationship back then and we’ve kept in touch ever since.
“We all see the game the same way, and off the pitch our values match as well, so when the chance arose to reunite with them, and also for me to be able to work at this stadium for a club that is moving forwards, it was an easy decision.”
Manning said: "I go back some time with David from our time together coaching at Ipswich Town.
“His values align with me and Chris. First and foremost, he’s trustworthy, open and honest but he’s also somebody who analyses the game and looks to improve those around him.
“As well as that he has terrific knowledge of the EFL from his experiences as a player, where he played in every division and enjoyed promotions. He is certainly a positive addition to the football club.”
Sporting Director Liam Sweeting added: “We are delighted to welcome David to MK Dons. He joins from a highly-quality club in Norwich City and with a fantastic reputation for developing players.
“What’s more, he has a wealth of EFL experience from his time as a player but also as an assistant with Colchester United, and already has a fantastic working relationship with Liam Manning and Chris Hogg from their time together at Ipswich Town.”
Town host Manning, Wright, Hogg at Portman Road this Saturday, still looking for their first win of the season.