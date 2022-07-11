Hammers friendly sparks memories of this picture...

Analysis

Flynn Downes, Luke Woolfenden, Andre Dozzell and Tristan Nydam all started when Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a 2018 friendly. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town host West Ham in a friendly tomorrow night. STUART WATSON looks back at the story behind a picture taken when the two teams met four years ago.





“You’re going to get me emotional... That was a great day for us.”

Luke Woolfenden, famously unflustered, pauses for a second to compose himself.

Midway through an interview about reaching 100 appearances, the 23-year-old defender has been shown an image from the summer of 2018.

It’s of him, Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell and Tristan Nydam standing shoulder-to-shoulder and beaming ear-to-ear.

The quartet, born within 382 days of each other during the late 1990s, had come through the academy ranks at Ipswich Town together.

And now here they were, all aged between 18 and 19, on a glorious July afternoon in Suffolk, about to start a first team fixture together against Premier League opposition in front of a crowd of 15,246.

West Ham’s starting XI contained international stars like Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic and Andriy Yarmolenko. They ended up winning 2-1, but Blues fans floated away from Portman Road enthused about their homegrown stars in the making.

This writer's report of the game enthused: “The Blues played with the vim and vigour. Manuel Pellegrini’s men were rattled by an in-your-faces approach.

“Downes sat deepest, charging around and rattling into challenges. The moment he unceremoniously barged £36m forward Felipe Anderson into the advertising hoardings midway through the first half was yet more proof that he is no respecter of reputations. He looks full of confidence after returning from a loan spell at Luton Town with a promotion on his CV.

Flynn Downes, pictured during Ipswich Town's impressive pre-season performance against West Ham in 2018. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

“Tristan Nydam, as we saw so often last season, fights above his weight. He clashed heads with man mountain Cheikhou Kouyate, nipped at heels and offered some left-footed balance in the middle of the park. Like Downes, he never goes hiding.

“It was Dozzell, back after his year-long knee injury, who looked a class above though. The 19-year-old unfailingly shows for the ball. And whenever he gets it, which is not as often as it should be, his first thought is to create. He sees things that others don’t and attempts things that most won’t.

“His assist for (Ellis) Harrison’s equaliser, a left-footed through the eye of a needle pass that split the defence, was a reminder of just what Town have badly lacked in recent years.

“Meanwhile, Luke Woolfenden once again produced a measured and confident display alongside Luke Chambers at centre-back.”

After the match, Downes said: “We didn’t really feel the pressure. We were relaxed, we were confident. I’ve known Tristan and Doz since Under-8s, so it was crazy going out there against West Ham with them... Crazy.”

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes celebrate the former's goal against Lincoln in January 2020. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The lump in Woolfenden’s throat, as he reflects four years on, comes from mixed emotions. Happiness at the memory, followed by a wave of sadness at what followed.

Little did we know it back then, but that band of brothers would never be on the field together again.

Nydam and Woolfenden were soon loaned to St Johnstone and Swindon respectively. Dozzell and Downes, meanwhile, started just five games together as Town finished bottom of the Championship.

One of those games was an impressive final day 3-2 home win against Leeds. Dropping into League One hurt, but a big sense of optimism came from the fact Town had a homegrown core to build around.

Again, it wasn’t to be.

Tristan Nydam is stretchered off the pitch at Notts County after suffering a nasty ankle injury in 2019. - Credit: Pagepix

Nydam’s ankle was badly broken by a strong tackle in a pre-season game at Notts County. It was an injury which would ultimately end his career at the age of just 22.

Four days later, Downes was sent-off in a friendly at Cambridge United for violently head-butting an opponent.

"It was stupid from me but - and this isn't an excuse because I know I did wrong - but I think seeing Tris have his leg facing the other way really hit me,” he said.

“It hit me hard. My head was all over the gaff.”

Downes and Woolfenden became established starters that season, but Dozzell was constantly in-and-out of the team as Paul Lambert constantly rotated.

Owner Marcus Evans intervened in the summer of 2020, making it clear to Lambert that Dozzell was an asset that needed to be used. He subsequently started virtually every game that season. Upon signing a new deal in December 2020, he said: “Playing with players like Flynn and Woolfy is a factor because I’ve been playing with them since I was 10 years old. Coming through with them is special so hopefully we can all kick on together.”

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert benched Flynn Downes following his transfer request. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Things didn’t go to plan for Downes that campaign though.

After the Blues rejected two offers from Crystal Palace, he handed in a transfer request. A fired-up return to the side resulted in him sitting out the first half of the campaign with a knee injury. A suspension and hamstring strain saw him miss big chunks of the second half of the campaign too.

Woolfenden, meanwhile, was sharing game-time at centre-half with James Wilson, Toto Nsiala and Mark McGuinness.

As a play-off push ended with a whimper under new boss Paul Cook, Nydam had got himself back playing with the Under-23s. His long-awaited first team comeback came on April 10 in a home game against MK Dons.

Covid enforced behind-closed-doors football meant he was denied a standing ovation when introduced as a 62nd minute substitute during that 0-0 draw. Getting to finally share a pitch with his three pals would have been a nice consolation but Cook, probably unaware of the significance, took Dozzell off as Nydam came on.

Tristan Nydam made his long-awaited return to competitive action in April 2021. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com

Cook’s demolition job followed. Nydam was released and subsequently announced his retirement. Dozzell and Downes were sold to Championship clubs QPR and Swansea respectively.

Woolfenden, fully expecting the chop, somehow clung on.

“We grew up together,” he said, staring at that picture from the summer of 2018.

“To play in the first team with all your friends was just unbelievable.

“We were all happy with the way we’d played against a good side. We thought it was going to be our chance after that, but it never materialised. It didn’t really work out how we wanted it to.”

Ipswich Town sold Andre Dozzell to Championship club QPR in the summer of 2021. - Credit: PA

Nydam, after announcing his retirement earlier this year, said of the image: “It makes me feel happy. I don’t feel any sadness because I didn’t make it.

“I’m just so happy for the boys with what they are doing now because they are my mates

“It’s just a shame we never got the chance to all play together again, but that’s football...”

It’s Ipswich versus West Ham in another pre-season friendly tomorrow night. Downes could line up for the Hammers following his recent big-money switch.

Ipswich fans, meanwhile, will be hoping that new homegrown heroes emerge.