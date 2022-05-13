Col U release Gerken, with Huws in talks

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken has been released by Colchester United.

The experienced custodian, who turns 37 next week, struggled with a long-running hip problem in the season just gone and was restricted to just one Papa John's Trophy appearance.

Gerken played 113 times for the Blues between 2013 and 2019, battling Bartosz Bialkowski for a starting spot for much of that six-year period.

Meanwhile, ex-Town midfielder Emyr Huws is in talks with the U's about a new deal. The former Welsh international, who made just 20 league starts for Town during his injury-hit four-year contract, joined Colchester on a short-term deal at the start of 2022. He scored one goal in 10 starts and two sub appearance during the second half of the campaign.

Emyr Huws is in talks with Colchester United about extending his shirt-term deal. - Credit: Pagepix

Colchester had two Town players on loan - Armando Dobra and Myles Kenlock.

Skilful Albanian forward Dobra made just seven league starts for the U's. Back with Ipswich, the 21-year-old now heads into the final year of his contract.

Left-back Kenlock, who scored three goals in 20 appearances, is now a free agent after being released by the Blues.

Seven other ex-Ipswich players - Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Tommy Smith, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble - remain under contract at the JobServe Community Stadium.