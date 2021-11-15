Norwich City name new boss

Ipswich Town's big rivals Norwich City have a new manager.

The struggling Canaries announced former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith as their new boss on a two-and-a-half year contract this morning, with assistant Craig Shakespeare joining him in Norfolk.

Smith was dismissed by Villa last than 24 hours after Daniel Farke was sacked by Norwich prior to the international break.

That came as a result of the Canaries' struggles in the Premier League so far this season - they sit bottom of the table, five points from safety, with just one win from their first 11 games. They've scored only five goals, while conceding 26.

“It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League," Smith said, quoted on the club's official site.

“Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four and a half years.

"It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

"Norwich City is a big club, with a massive hardcore of supporters who are fully understanding in what it means to be part of the club and its community.

“I was brought up in an era when Norwich were competing in Europe – I remember those times well and whenever I’ve visited Carrow Road and Norwich you can really sense the connection between the fans, staff and players.

"Together, we all have to make Carrow Road a really tough place for visiting teams.

“From the age of 16 I’ve been working in football. I think in that time I’ve had four months out and didn’t enjoy it. It’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.

“I’ve always worked to improve and develop players – with that obviously comes improved performances. I was really impressed with the idea, structure and vision that is already in place at the club.

“I've also been really impressed with the work Stuart has done at both Huddersfield and Norwich and he is someone I’ve known of for a while.

"A lot of my background has been working with sporting directors at both Brentford and Aston Villa. It’s an important relationship. I’m sure we’ll work well together here.”

Smith's first game will see Southampton visit Norfolk this weekend.