League One rivals Derby appoint new boss

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:41 PM September 22, 2022
Updated: 2:03 PM September 22, 2022
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne before the Papa John's Trophy Northern Group E match at the AESS

Paul Warne is the new manager of Derby County - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town’s League One rivals, Derby County, have appointed a new head coach this afternoon. 

Paul Warne has been named as the Rams’ new boss, leaving Rotherham just a few months after guiding the Millers to League One promotion for the third time last season. 

Warne moves to Pride Park after nearly six years with the Millers, at a time when Liam Rosenior has stepped down from his role as interim boss. 

Rosenior had previously replaced Wayne Rooney on a temporary basis, after the former England and Manchester United striker had stepped down in the wake of relegation from the Championship, which came at a time when Derby faced serious financial trouble.  

Warne takes over a Derby side sitting seventh in the League One table, having rebuild their squad during the summer. 

Ipswich take on the Rams at Portman Road on Friday, October 21 before heading to Pride Park in April.  

