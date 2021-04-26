'An opportunity to wake a sleeping giant' - Detmer on Town takeover

Published: 4:00 PM April 26, 2021





Ipswich Town co-owner Mark Detmer says the club's new American investors are aiming to 'wake a sleeping giant'.

Detmer, along with Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, is part of the Gamechanger 20 Ltd group which purchased Ipswich Town from Marcus Evans for £40m earlier this month.

“We are biding our time until we can travel to Ipswich. We can’t wait," said the 49-year-old, who is the senior managing director of real estate global giant Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

“What we looked for in a club was a passionate fanbase and an opportunity to wake a sleeping giant.

Ipswich Town's new co-owners Mark Detmer, Berke Bakay and Brett Johnson. Photo: Contributed - Credit: Contributed

“Clubs survive because of the fans and the community that they’re in so when we looked at the opportunities in England, by far Ipswich was our favourite – there wasn’t even a close second for us."

Speaking to the club website, he added: “The community will be a big aspect for us. I think it’s really important to have that connection with supporters.

“We need to focus on the youth. There is an unbelievable opportunity to create those same experiences, those memories that their parents or grandparents will have experienced following the club. Our goal is to get the youth as passionate about Ipswich as so many other generations have been.

“We will work tirelessly for the supporters. We are genuine in what it is that we’re trying to accomplish at this football club. We’re all in and we hope that supporters will be all in on our efforts too.”