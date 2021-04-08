Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
- Credit: @BerkeBakay, Twitter
Premier League legend Didier Drogba has sent his congratulations to the new owners of Ipswich Town.
Drogba, who made his name as one of the world's best strikers during his time at Chelsea and while representing the Ivory Coast, tweeted Berke Bakay, one of the men now in charge of the Blues.
Bakay is one of the 'Three Lions' along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer, who own 5% of Gamechanger 20 - the club's new owners - and has enjoyed success with US side Phoenix Rising, where Drogba finished his illustrious career.
In his tweet, Drogba said: "Here we go Berke Bakay. Massive move to an historical club Ipswich Town."
Replying, Bakay called Drogba 'the king of Wembley Stadium', and added: "Be my guest at the end of May with some good luck charm for the play-off final?"
In his original tweet about taking over at Town, Bakay said: "Exciting day and a new chapter for the sleeping giant Ipswich Town.
"I can’t wait to contribute to the future success as a co-owner and a board member. I am excited to feel the unbelievable energy #portmanroad and meet the fans!
"Feel lucky to be part of this massive club!"
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
- 2 Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover
- 3 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
- 4 Who are Ipswich Town's new American owners? - Profiles of the men involved in today's takeover
- 5 'We are committed to restoring ITFC to its former glory' - Johnson on Ipswich Town takeover
- 6 Brett Johnson on his Ipswich Town ambitions and Mike O'Leary on debt situation
- 7 'Oh happy day!'... Emotional Town fans go crazy bonkers with joy at news of takeover!
- 8 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
- 9 New Town chairman O'Leary says Premier League is the target
- 10 Full transcript of Johnson and O'Leary's first press conference as Ipswich Town owners