Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners

Published: 1:09 PM April 8, 2021

Premier League legend Didier Drogba has sent his congratulations to the new owners of Ipswich Town.

Drogba, who made his name as one of the world's best strikers during his time at Chelsea and while representing the Ivory Coast, tweeted Berke Bakay, one of the men now in charge of the Blues.

The four Americans involved in Ipswich Town Football Club's takeover; Berke Bakay (top left), Mark Detmer (top middle), Brett Johnson (far right) and Edward Schwartz (bottom middle). - Credit: NA

Bakay is one of the 'Three Lions' along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer, who own 5% of Gamechanger 20 - the club's new owners - and has enjoyed success with US side Phoenix Rising, where Drogba finished his illustrious career.

Here we go @berkebakay

Massive move to an historical club @IpswichTown https://t.co/swAngNLk1I — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 8, 2021

In his tweet, Drogba said: "Here we go Berke Bakay. Massive move to an historical club Ipswich Town."

Replying, Bakay called Drogba 'the king of Wembley Stadium', and added: "Be my guest at the end of May with some good luck charm for the play-off final?"

In his original tweet about taking over at Town, Bakay said: "Exciting day and a new chapter for the sleeping giant Ipswich Town.

Exciting day and a new chapter for the sleeping giant @IpswichTown . I can’t wait to contribute to the future success as a co-owner and a board member. I am excited to feel the unbelievable energy #portmanroad and meet the fans!

Feel lucky to be part of this massive club! pic.twitter.com/kJ0MB05kuP — Berke Bakay (@berkebakay) April 7, 2021

"I can’t wait to contribute to the future success as a co-owner and a board member. I am excited to feel the unbelievable energy #portmanroad and meet the fans!

"Feel lucky to be part of this massive club!"