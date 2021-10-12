Video
On-loan Town youngster on target for his country
- Credit: PA
On-loan Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra was on target during international duty last night.
The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Colchester United netted for Albania under-21s in their 2-0 victory over Slovenia in a European Championship qualifier in Elbasan.
Dobra, who joined Colchester on loan for the season on the final day of the transfer window, scored after 58 minutes.
It was the young attacker's first goal at under-21 international level, on the occasion of his sixth cap for the team.
Bernard Karrica had given Albania under-21s the lead, five minutes earlier.
Dobra was substituted in the 68th minute.
Dobra will now return to the JobServe Community Stadium and will be hoping to secure a place in the U's side for their home clash with Harrogate Town, this weekend.
Most Read
- 1 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
- 2 Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich
- 3 Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after police incident
- 4 Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident
- 5 McGreal among favourites for job at League Two club
- 6 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
- 7 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
- 8 Burst pipe could leave hundreds of west Suffolk homes with no water
- 9 Man jailed after knocking down war veteran while disqualified from driving
- 10 Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on A140