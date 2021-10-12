On-loan Town youngster on target for his country

Video

Published: 9:38 AM October 12, 2021

Armando Dobra, on target for Albania U21s last night - Credit: PA

On-loan Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra was on target during international duty last night.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Colchester United netted for Albania under-21s in their 2-0 victory over Slovenia in a European Championship qualifier in Elbasan.

Dobra, who joined Colchester on loan for the season on the final day of the transfer window, scored after 58 minutes.

It was the young attacker's first goal at under-21 international level, on the occasion of his sixth cap for the team.

Bernard Karrica had given Albania under-21s the lead, five minutes earlier.

Dobra was substituted in the 68th minute.

Dobra will now return to the JobServe Community Stadium and will be hoping to secure a place in the U's side for their home clash with Harrogate Town, this weekend.